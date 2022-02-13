Opp’s politics based on lies, corruption: SACM

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that opposition’s politics is based on negative propagandas, lies and corruption.

While commenting on opposition’s attitude here on Saturday, SACM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting against corruption to ensure welfare of the people. Opposition’s faces were reflecting their disappointment, he added.

Regarding opposition’s vote of no confidence plan, Hassan Khawar termed it as useless. He said that for the first time in the country’s history farmers were benefiting from farmers friendly policies of the incumbent government and added that unfortunately Hamza Shahbaz had once again tried to mislead farmers.

Special Assistant said during the tenures of PPP and PMLN different mafias harmed the country like termite. He said that in "Naya Pakistan" mafias were facing humiliation. Hasaan said that country was heading towards progress and prosperity under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.