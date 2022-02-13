Full support to execution of ‘Living River Initiative’: minister

Ag APP
LAHORE : A delegation of United Nations and Ministry of Climate Change called on the Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi on Saturday.
The delegation comprises of Julien Harneis, UNRC in Pakistan, Ms Florence Rolle, representative UN FAO in Pakistan, Shah Nasir Khan, Head of UN resident Coordinator’s Office in Pakistan and Joudat Ayaz, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change.
The representative of UN apprised the federal minister about United Nation Sustainable Development Cooperation framework for 2023-27.
Moonis Elahi appreciated the efforts of UNO regarding ecological restoration and mitigation of adverse impacts of Climate Change in the region generally and in Pakistan specifically. Moonis assured his full cooperation on behalf of the Ministry and its attached departments. He stated that the Ministry and its departments would extend full support particularly hydrological inputs required for implementation of “Living River Initiative”.
He added that Pakistan was a populous country, having largest contiguous irrigation system, in the world. He stated that although a major chunk of surface water from the Indus System of Rivers was utilised for irrigation, however, the environmental integrity and especially the ecology of the system should not be compromised.
LAHORE : Capital City Police Officer Lahore Fayyaz Ahmad Dev said that the complaints cell, established at Capital...
LAHORE: Why do children get lost? The person heading the family tracing team at the Child Protection and Welfare...
LAHORE : World Epilepsy Day will be observed on Feb 14 all over the world including Pakistan.In this connection,...
LAHORE : Punjab Police will observe the 5th Martyrdom Day of martyrs of Chairing Cross on Sunday .In this regard, the...
LAHORE : Mushaal Mullick, the chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation, and the wife of Kashmiri freedom movement...
Ag APPRawalpindi : A street library inaugurated at Rialto Park is going to become a centre of attraction for book...
Comments