GCU holds seminar on role of women in science and technology

LAHORE : Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Saturday organised a seminar on the role of women in science and technology on the eve of International Day of Women.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar also attended the seminar which was addressed women leaders from different walks of life.

The speakers highlighted the absence of women’s voices in decisions and stressed getting more women into leadership roles.

Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) VC Prof Dr Bushra Mirza opened the discussion at the seminar, held under the auspices of Ravian Forensic Society, by mentioning the struggles women face in their careers and suggested ways to overcome these problems.

A social worker, Mrs Kiran Zaidi said women have a very empowering role not only in their families but also in the country they live in.

She believed that awareness and conversation on gender equality are crucial but it was time for real action and progress. She highlighted ways to challenge the status quo to create an environment where women can achieve their potential.

GCU Centre for Advanced Studies in Physics (CASP) director Prof Dr Shazia Bashir motivated the girls to realize their true potential through Allama Iqbal's poetry.

A scientific entrepreneur, Dr Rizwana Mustafa, inspired the audience by sharing the story of her efforts to achieve her goals.

Prof Zaidi believed that women supporting women was also crucial for their empowerment; when you help another woman rise, you all shine.

Prof Dr Farhat Yasmeen, chairperson of the Chemistry Department at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore, and Dr Umer Shafique, an advisor of the Ravian Forensic Society, also addressed the seminar.