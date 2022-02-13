Health Card, mother of all scandals: PMLN

LAHORE : PMLN Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari termed the health card issued by Imran government as "mother of all scandals".
Talking to media here on Saturday, she said sugar scandal, wheat scandal, petrol and medicine scandals were small in front of this scandal.
“The looting association is trying to fool the nation day and night. Billions of rupees would have been spent on new machinery in hospitals instead of spending on its advertising campaign,” she maintained.
Speaking on the occasion, Azma Bukhari said that the government has faltered after the announcement of no-confidence motion against Imran Khan.
