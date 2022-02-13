Appointment

LAHORE : Chairman All Pakistan Teachers Federation Haji Azam Butt has been appointed Executive Member for Anjuman Ikhwan-e-Islam school & college (AIISC) Barki, district Lahore.
It is pertinent to mention here that Anjuman Ikhwan-e-Islam district Lahore was establishedby former prime minister Malik Meraj Khalid in 1939 and now, Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar is its patron-in-chief. The school & college were being constructed over 148 kanal area along the BRB canal, Barki, for which Rs 250 million were being spent, says a news release issued here on Saturday.
