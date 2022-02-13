Four LPG refilling shops sealed

LAHORE : The district administration during its ongoing drive on illegal liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) selling points, sealed four shops in various areas of the provincial capital, on Saturday.

According to DC office spokesman, teams of Wahga zone conducted raids and seized a large number of LPG cylinders.

The teams also warned the shop owners that inspection operation will continue against illegal LPG shops and sub-standard cylinders.

In line with the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha the crackdown on such illegal selling points were carried out to ensure safety of the people. —APP