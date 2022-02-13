‘Dairy Laboratory Analysis Skills’ event ends

LAHORE : Three three-day hands-on learning on ‘Dairy Laboratory Analysis Skills’ concluded at city campus here on Saturday.

The Department of Dairy Technology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD) organized the ceremony under the project of ‘Capacity Building of dairy farmers & industry stakeholders on milk value chain’.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Additional Secretary (Technical) Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Dr Iqbal Shahid co-chaired the ceremony and distributed certificates among the participants.

President Dairy Cattle Farmers Association Shakir Umar Gujjar, Project Director Dr Junaid and 23 participants/professionals, livestock farmers from public and private sectors dairy industry were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Iqbal Shahid said that by imparting latest innovative practical knowledge and skills to dairy professional, meat and milk production could be enhanced.

He said the development of livestock sector was the top priority of government.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad thanked livestock department for providing financial assistance to make the project successful.