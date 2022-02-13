Two die as car rams into tree

LAHORE : A 24-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman died and seven persons including children were injured when their car rammed into a tree on Canal Road near Mughalpura on Saturday.

According to DSP Traffic M Ashfaq, a car driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and it rammed into a tree on road side near Laal Pull leaving all the passengers severely injured. They were moved to a nearby hospital for treatment where doctors pronounced Zeeshan Umar and Mrs Umar as brought dead. The injured have been identified as Shahzad Umar 35 years old, Sania Shahzad 32, M Ahmad 05, Anaya Shahzad 06, Ibrahim Arsalan 02 and Hiba Noor 01 year old.

Meanwhile, A woman died while her husband was injured after a speeding car ran over the victims trying to cross road in Green Town on Saturday. The victims were struggling to pass the road on foot reportedly near Pindi Stop. Suddenly, an unidentified car rider hit them, leaving the victim severely injured. They were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where doctors pronounced the woman as brought dead. The victim M Asghar is a resident of Faisalabad. SP Traffic Asif Siddique said that the suspected driver fled from the scene.

Two robbers killed, Inspector injured in encounter: Inspector CIA Kahna was injured and two suspected robbers reportedly killed in a police encounter in Nishter Colony on early Saturday.

According to sub-inspector Anwar ul Haq, CIA Kahna had been investigating two suspected robbers identified as Sharif alias Shareefa and Ami Bilal alias Ali Raza in police custody on remand in a dacoity case. A team led by CIA Incharge Nabi Baksh Butt was on way to conduct a raid to arrest the arrested suspects’ accomplices reportedly hiding in a haveli. As the team reached there, the suspected accomplices resorted to firing, said Anwar. The suspects in custody and Nabi Baksh received serious bullet injuries. The suspects died on the spot.