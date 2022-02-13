ACE arrests two retired sub engineers

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has arrested two Proclaimed Offenders (PO) in FIR No. 02/2020 registered in Police Station ACE DG Khan.

Providing details Director General ACE Goher Nafees on Saturday said that Circle Officer DG Khan arrested two POs namely Irshad Ahmad and Tariq Mehmood, the Sub Engineers (retd) of Irrigation Department, Machinery Division from Multan. The accused caused loss to state amounting to Rs47m by non-execution of work of Chandarban Flood Bund in Tehsil Alipur District Muzaffar Garh. They withdrew the amount but did not start work on the project.

In another case ACE has arrested Asif Iqbal who in connivance with Umer Farooq and Halqa Patwari Shahid Mehmood, fraudulently entered mutation No 3995 & 4858 and transferred the property of complainant illegally to Umer Farooq. A case FIR No.19/2019 under various section of Pakistan Penal Code was registered against Asif Iqbal, the Munshi of the Patwari, Umer Farooq, the beneficiary, and Patwari Shahid Mahmood on the complaint of Bilqees Begum.