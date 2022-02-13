Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE : Dry and partly cloudy weather was observed in the city while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while partly cloudy weather with light rain/snow was expected at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan.

Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down -15°C while in Lahore it was 7.8°C and maximum was 24°C.