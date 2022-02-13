Wasa officers urged to resolve public issues

LAHORE : Providing clean water to the citizens of Lahore and timely drainage of sewage water will be the top priority of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).
This was stated by M Tanveer, the new Acting Managing Director of Wasa while chairing a meeting of all directors and senior officials of the agency here on Saturday.
He directed that all SDOs, XENs and Directors should be present in their offices from 10.00am to 11.00pm to hear public grievances.
The acting MD Wasa said he will make surprise visits to all the offices and no negligence will be tolerated in resolving public grievances.
All directors should survey their towns and all manholes should be covered so that an accident can be avoided, he further directed and passed instructions to expedite action against those who waste water.
