Motion tabled in PA for revival of student unions

LAHORE : A PMLN MPA has tabled a resolution in Punjab Assembly secretariat demanding the revival of student unions in the province.
The resolution was tabled by MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt here on Saturday. She said students play an important role in Pakistan's politics and society and many big and famous politicians have reached provincial and national assemblies from the student unions.
“Student unions are considered the first step in politics and provided an opportunity to express one's thoughts openly,”
she said in the resolution and demanded that immediate steps be taken for the revival of student unions in Punjab on the patron of Sindh.
