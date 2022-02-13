Govt improving facilities in rural areas: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE : Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Faisal Sultan reviewed progress on development of common dashboard for notifiable diseases and upgradation of health facilities in rural areas in a meeting at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Saturday.

Secretaries of Health Department Imran Sikander Baloch and Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretaries Saleha Saeed, Ajmal Bhatti and Dr Asif Tufail, Additional Secretary Dr Awais Gohar and Dr Naeem Majeed were present whereas Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Professor Dr Omar and Vice-Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Professor Dr Zafar Ch joined via video link. The two secretaries gave briefing on the progress so far. Dr Naeem Majeed gave a roadmap for mother and child health indicators.

The minister said, "Disease surveillance is the backbone of an efficient healthcare system. Development of an integrated dashboard for notifiable disease is extremely important. Communicable diseases like polio and Covid-19 require global response. The government’s focus is on improving facilities at rural level. Facilities are being upgraded in areas away from large urban centres as Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to bring them at par with developed areas. New health facilities are being developed for people in rural areas."

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Faisal Sultan said an inter-provincial meeting will be called very soon to develop integrated disease surveillance dashboard. He said all provinces will be able to launch responses after development of the dashboard for notifiable diseases.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the government is making all out efforts to provide standard health facilities to the masses.

She was speaking as chief guest to the participants of a conference organized by Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians (PAFP) held at a local hotel here on Saturday. Dr Yasmin said the Punjab health department was tackling the coronavirus pandemic in a systematic way and the entire world had appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan government against it.

She said that businesses remained open during the smart lockdown due to the successful strategy devised by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said that the coronavirus had affected Pakistan lesser than the rest of the world.

She said that the government had introduced Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Cards (NPQSC) across the country.

Dr Yasmin said that the government was planning to introduce outdoor services through the NPQSC besides the already provided indoor facilities.

She said that the health cards would be provided to all citizens of the province by March 31. "Critics of the NPQSC should ask benefits of the card from people," she said.

About polio, she said that not a single case had been reported in the province for the last 18 months.

She said that the PTI government was spending each penny on the people honestly.

Dr Yasmin said that the government was taking steps to ease the services of general practitioners.

She said that interest free loan of Rs 320 million had been given to the doctors and health experts through the Punjab Health Foundation (PHF).

She informed that a summary of endowment fund for the PHF had been sent for approval.

She said that no past government spent such a great amount on health as the PTI government was spending on this sector.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas, President PMA (Lahore Chapter) Professor Dr Ashraf Nizami and a large number of doctors attended the conference.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Saturday that teachersrole was vital in personality development of students.

Speaking at the 16th Convocation of the Beacon House National University’s Institute of Psychology here, she said teacher-student relationship was extremely important for learning of students.

She said that for a civilized society parents and teachers played their key role.

"We always earned respect by respecting our teachers," she said.

She said the real exam in life had started now for students.

Dr Yasmin said that teachers imparted their lifelong experiences to students.

"On our part, we are working to provide good quality healthcare services to people as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan", she said. Earlier, Dean Institute of Psychology Dr Roohi Khalid welcomed the minister.