Promises made with S Punjab people being fulfilled: CM

LAHORE : Federal Minister Makhdum Khusro Bakhtiar met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Saturday and discussed overall political situation and development of South Punjab.

MNA from Layyah Malik Niaz Ahmad Jakhar, MPA Shahab-ud-din and Lala M Tahir were also present.

The chief minister said that the promises made with the people of Southern Punjab were being fulfilled.

Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card was providing free of cost treatment facilities to the people of Layyah and DG Khan.

He said funds of Rs.

200 billion allocated for Southern Punjab has been ring-fenced and now the development projects of Southern Punjab will be completed with this development budget.

The secretaries of South Punjab Secretariat have been empowered in development and other financial matters, he added.

The setting up of Southern Punjab Secretariat in Multan will benefit the people of the area including Layyah.

The chief minister said that mega projects in Southern Punjab will be completed on priority basis in a transparent manner as Nishtar Hospital-II in Multan will soon be opened for the public.

A 200-bed hospital will also be established in Layyah, he added.

Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar lauded the CM’s vision of composite development for Southern Punjab.

MNA Malik Niaz Ahmad said that District Development Package will change the destiny of backward areas.

MPA Shahab-ud-Din said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has a real spirit to serve the people.

MPA Lala M Tahir said that the era of real development in Punjab has now started.

The participants of the meeting congratulated Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for issuing Sehat Card to serve the need of 73 percent population of Punjab. –APP

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is making all-out efforts to solve people''s problems with the consultation of pubic representatives.

He said this during a meeting with Minister of State Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana and MPA Shehbaz Ahmed at the CM Office on Saturday.

Matters of mutual interests and various ongoing development projects in their constituencies came under discussion during the meeting.

The chief minister said that the nation expressed complete and unshaken confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan whereas the corrupt political elements stood nowhere now.

The opposition had always played a negative role and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance was merely ostentatious, he said adding that the opposition’s every conspiracy against the PTI government had failed in the past and it would meet the same fate in future as well.

The negative tactics of the opposition to hinder the public development would not be tolerated, he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday visited the residence of Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and condoled with him over the death of his father.

According to a PTI Sindh communique, the Punjab Chief Minister offered fateha and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of two precious lives in a road accident at Canal Road Lahore.

The CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and directed the concerned authorities for provision of best treatment facilities to the injured.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of wife of columnist and anchorperson Irshad Bhatti.

In a condolence message, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to them to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.