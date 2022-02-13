ARL marks centennial celebrations

Rawalpindi : Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) commemorated its 100 years anniversary at the Company’s General Office, Morgah Rawalpindi. Shuaib A. Malik, Group Chief Executive, Attock Group and Chairman ARL graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, says a press release.

In his address Shuaib A. Malik, congratulated ARL management and workers on centenary celebration. He said that ARL has reached this milestone after successfully navigating through many hurdles and challenges over 100 years. He further said that Morgah Refinery has unique distinction of first and only refinery of northern region of Pakistan and it has played a pivotal role in war and peace. He especially mentioned the contribution and compassionate nature of Late Dr. Ghaith R. Pharaon, Founder, Attock Group for development of Pakistan and wellbeing of Attock Group employees even in turbulent times. He hoped that with the support of Government of Pakistan and other stakeholders, ARL management and employees will work for the interest of the Country, shareholders and community with more zeal, commitment and dedication.