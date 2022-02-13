Rawalpindi’s silent service providers

By Ibne Ahmad

Rawalpindi : For nearly eight years, 45-year-old Farooq Haider has been rendering a noiseless service to Pindiites. At dawn, he buys fruits and vegetables from the main market of the inner city. On average, he carries 15 kilograms of goods daily and reaches his unsteady improvised stall by 6 a.m. in Fazal Town Phase-I.

“I keep to this schedule consistently, providing housewives and working women, while strolling in neighboring localities, the opportunity to make quick, small, and emergency purchases from my stall. I earn quite a reasonable amount of money daily to support my family of two daughters, a son and an aged mother,” says Farooq.

“Once when the road in the area was being cemented, the residents’ welfare association finding me as an obstacle asked me to clear out the way. When

my stall disappeared, the same association members who had asked me to

leave wanted me back, because they missed the convenience of having my stall nearby. So I returned to my spot,” recounts Farooq.

Murtaza Zaidi and his wife Fatima, an artisan from Hyderabad excels in making embroidered garments for women. However, they are too poor to afford a permanent shop, so, they move from area to area. Their convoy includes Murtaza himself, his wife Fatima Bibi and four

children, a widowed sister-in-law, and her three children.

“Along with the stock, we also move on,” Murtaza says. His wife says that only during festival

seasons can they earn more than 5000 rupees a day. On other days, if even one piece between 800 to 1000 rupees goes, we feel contented.

Batool and Raza, husband and wife, almost of the same age, hawk their goods in Faisal Colony, Gulzar-e-Quaid, and Airport Housing Society. They exchange old clothes for utensils.

Their parents did the same work, their sons and daughters are in the same line. They all live together in jhuggis near the Railway line.

From edible and perishable items to household goods, electronic items, clothes, hosiery, leather and plastic items, and hundreds of other small and big consumer items — one finds an incredible, fascinating mix of merchandise on big roadside bazaars of the Rawalpindi city. They have no legal sanction, yet they flourish with the consent of the seller and the buyer.

Feroze Hasan and his brothers hail from Multan. Their traditional wares i.e. cane sofa set, dining table, chair, lampshades, occupy enough area in front of market shops.

“We need to select location very carefully to avoid harassment by the police or civic authorities for encroaching. We exhibit our goods at the main Murree Road near Shamsabad so that people while passing by stopover,” Feroze explains.

“Lucky days are far and few when we have sold items worth 5,000 rupees in a day. It also happens that no customer picks up anything for days,” adds Feroze.