Punjab govt receives $280 million to set up ten air quality stations

Islamabad : The Punjab government has received 200 million dollars to install ten air quality stations in Lahore to tackle air pollution and smog, especially in the winter season.

According to the official record, the funds were provided by the World Bank and the Punjab government would also earmark 80 million dollars for this project that would be completed in near future.

The record showed that at the moment there is only one station to monitor air quality in Lahore that is not sufficient for this kind of work.

An official said a grant of 280 million dollars was approved by the World Bank to establish ten air monitoring stations in Lahore.

”The funds worth 200 million have been provided by the Word Bank while 80 million will be provided by the provincial government,” he said.

Punjab’s Environment Protection Department will receive the money for developing resources and upgrading the existing air monitoring stations besides building new ones.

The official said some monitoring stations have also been established to maintain the quality performance of engines to avert damaging emissions.

He said a partnership model between the public and private sector is underway to establish appropriate stations to do vehicle assessments when cars are registered, thus securing vigilance.

A report prepared by the Traffic Management Committee to counter smog has stated that Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has only one air quality monitoring unit in the provincial capital.

The report has also revealed that hundreds of Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) with fake fitness certificates enter and exit the city daily.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), the air in Lahore has an annual average of 68 µg/m3 of PM 2.5 particles, which is 6.8 times more than the safe levels recommended by it.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that the Punjab government has received the required funds and now it would set up ten stations to monitor air quality in Lahore.