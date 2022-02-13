‘SBP Act aims at improving efficiency through independence’

Islamabad : Former Finance Minister Dr. Hafeez Pasha has said that the need for an autonomous State Bank was always there as the successive governments were interfering in matters related to monetary policies.

Addressing a webinar on ‘How ready is State Bank of Pakistan to deliver its new role’ organised by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) here Thursday, Dr. Pasha said that different governments directly borrowed from the State Bank at different times for fiscal support though such interventions should have been regulated.

“We brought in the concept of fiscal and monetary policies coordination board and the idea was to work towards a common strategy in terms of our goals and actual and precise implementation of the policy,” he said.

He said the new law states that an informal and effective liaison between the finance minister and the governor of the central bank is better for institutional coordination and improvement.

The withdrawal of the fiscal and monetary policies coordination board was a disappointment; he said adding that another disappointment was the emphasis on inflation targets alone, which should not happen by completely sacrificing development and growth objectives.

Earlier, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Chairperson of, Pakistan Stock Exchange, and former Governor, SBP, spoke on how the State Bank Act 1956 was outlived and there was a need for improving it. She explained, how the core of the law remained the same, despite four rounds of amendments.

She said, banks, insurance companies and other asset management and financial institutions are brought under the fold of the regulation and supervision of the conglomerate itself. However, during her tenure there was no conducive leadership, viewing in terms of the State Bank.

She said, there was a very adversarial relationship between the Ministry of Finance and the State Bank. Hence the initiative could not pass the “power corridors of Islamabad.”

About the IMF, she said, it was not supposed to interfere in the sovereignty of a state, at a level, at which it is doing with Pakistan. She said, the IMF is not focused on the Ministry of Finance and does not educate the Ministry on the need for a stronger Central Bank.

Dr. Shamshad said that low and stable prices must be a pre-condition for the growth and sustainable development of any state. Reforms will go a long way in boosting the public confidence in institutions, she said.

Dr. Hamza Ali Malik from ESCAP said that the narrative on the new SBP Act is very misleading, which is eroding the credibility of SBP. The debate should be on SBP on answering the fundamental questions on the optimal level of inflation in Pakistan

Dr. Murtaza Syed, Deputy Convener of SBP, said that the amendment act 2021 is open to improvements where needed. It is very important to remember the objectives of the amendments as one, which is improving the institutional structure of the State Bank and increasing its operational autonomy, in line with the global trends on central banking.

Dr. Sajid Amin from SDPI said that SBP must take steps to clear the concerns of political leadership and the public at large, through a broad-based and systemic engagement.