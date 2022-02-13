‘Inappropriate messages also harassment’

Islamabad : Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplaces Kashmala Tariq has said saying something inappropriate, whether sarcastically or flirtatiously, was also harassment.

During a function here on Saturday, she said text messages containing good morning and good night wishes and poetry fall under workplace harassment as well. The ombudsperson said sending unnecessary messages, on any social media platforms or elsewhere, is an invasion of a person’s privacy.

“It is harassment. If your colleague calls you pretty out of the blue, even that is harassment.”

She said women were often advised against reporting misbehaviour, the ombudsperson said, but we always encourage them to speak up and use their rights.

“Our problem is that we aren’t aware of what we can do,” she said.

Kashmala Tariq said that it is mandatory for every workplace to form a three-member harassment committee. Companies that fail to do so will be fined.

The ombudsperson wondered why organisations waited for the worst to happen to form a committee. “No matter what the scale of the complaint is, big or small, it is their [committee’s] responsibility to solve it lawfully.”

She said not just workplaces, but even schools, colleges, and universities were no longer safe for women.

“We have been receiving complaints of harassment against professors and even fellow students. Harassment committees are immensely important."

The ombudsperson said the federal government recently legislated to protect the property rights of women so the women denied those rights could contact her office and that, too, online for a decision in just two months.