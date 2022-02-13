Gang busted

Islamabad : Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested three accused involved in numerous street crime incidents in Islamabad, a police spokesman said.

Arrested accused have been identified as Imran Khan alias Sodan , Kamran and Imran Khan. Separate cases have been registered against the accused in Sabzi Mandi, Shams Colony, Tarnol, Noon, Industrial Area and

Ramana police stations and further investigation is underway.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the police performance and further directed to intensify this crackdown in the whole city.