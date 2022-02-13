4 more die of corona, 232 test positive

Islamabad : The positivity rate of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the federal capital has been showing a continuous sharp decline for the last two weeks and the district health authorities have started hoping that it would drop down to well below two per cent within a week or two if the population in the region is not hit by some new strain of the virus.

The weekly positivity rate of the infection has dropped down to 5.36 per cent from the previous week’s reading of 10.26 per cent which is a significant drop, said District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia. He added the weekly positivity for the last week of January this year was 16.45 per cent.

We are hoping for a complete decline in the next two weeks if the population is not hit by some other strain of the coronavirus, he said. He said the fall in the number of cases and the depression in the positivity in the federal capital is mainly due to the highly vaccinated population of the region.

It is important that as many as 232 new patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities in the last 24 hours that is the lowest number of cases in the last one month though the virus claimed another four lives from ICT and Rawalpindi district taking the death toll to 2,282 on Saturday. To date, a total of 175,182 patients have been reported from the twin cities.

Of 232 patients reported from the region in the last 24 hours, 181 patients have been reported from ICT taking tally from the federal capital to 132,892 of which 124,231 patients have recovered from the illness. The virus claimed one more life from ICT in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 996.

It is worth mentioning here that the positivity rate of COVID-19 in ICT in the last 24 hours has been recorded as 3.27%, the lowest after January 12 this year. The number of active cases in the federal capital dropped down to 7,665 on Saturday after the recovery of 1245 patients in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, another three patients lost their lives in the Rawalpindi district due to COVID-19 taking the death toll to 1286. As many as 51 patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 42,290 of which 40015 patients have recovered from the illness.

On Saturday, there were a total of 989 active cases of the disease belonging to the district of which 75 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities while 914 confirmed patients were in home isolation.