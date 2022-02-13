Pakistan Cup to begin from March 2

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cup gets underway at three different centres from March 2 with the final to be played on March 31.

On the opening day, defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take on Central Punjab at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

The 33-match tournament, to be played on double-league basis, will be staged at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium, Islamabad’s House of Northern and Multan’s Multan Cricket Stadium.

Multan Cricket Stadium will also host the two semi-finals on January 28 and 29 and the final on March 31.

To provide fans with ball-by-ball live domestic cricket action, the PCB will live stream 10 group stage matches scheduled at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The decision to broadcast semi-finals and final at the same venue will be taken in due course.

The tournament carries nearly Rs10 million in prize money. The tournament winners will bag Rs5 million, while the runners-up will receive Rs2.5 million.

The best performers of the tournament – Player of the Tournament, Best Batter, Best Bowler and Best Wicket Keeper – will equally get a share of Rs1 million and Rs800,000 will be handed to 32 players of the match in group matches and semi-finals. The Player of the Final will receive Rs35,000.