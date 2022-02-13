Trinidad bobsleigh pilot used Instagram to recruit for Olympics

YANQING, China: When bobsleigh pilot Axel Brown decided to switch from the Great Britain team to race for Trinidad and Tobago at the Winter Olympics, he needed to find a brakeman.

So Brown, who lives in the English town of Loughborough used Instagram to find one on the other side of the Atlantic.

“I slid into the DMs (direct messages),” Brown explained after ranking 25th of the 30 two-man teams in training Saturday.

“I knew that as a nation Trinidad and Tobago have a lot of speed, so I just started researching people.”

Brown eventually came across Andre Marcano, a physical education teacher living in New York, who’s “a fast runner with good bodyweight for bobsleigh, and said ‘hey’.”

He admits Marcano was sceptical so “I had to be a little bit persistent, but it worked out because we’re at an Olympics.”