Unionising students

This refers to the editorial ‘Student unions’ (February 11). It talks about the ban that has been in place for decades on student unions in educational institutions in Pakistan. These unions not only highlight and solve problems faced by students but also train future leaders of the country. Due to poor and self-serving leadership, Pakistan has already fallen behind other countries in the region despite the fact that they all gained independence at roughly the same time. Leaders coming from student unions tend to be more sincere, selfless and enthusiastic, because most of them belong to the country’s middle class. They can break the monopoly of the few ‘political’ families that have long dominated Pakistan’s political scene.

Imtiaz Akhter

Rawalpindi