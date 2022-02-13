 
close
Sunday February 13, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Medical equipment

February 13, 2022

Through the mini budget, the government has imposed taxes on all types of imported machinery, including medical equipment. As a result, medical teaching institutes (MTIs) are bound to face serious problems.

Studying medicine is no small matter, and this move will hinder education. The authorities concerned should look into this matter and reduce the tax rate on medical equipment.

Muhammad Ahsan

Nowshera

Comments