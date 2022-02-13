Through the mini budget, the government has imposed taxes on all types of imported machinery, including medical equipment. As a result, medical teaching institutes (MTIs) are bound to face serious problems.
Studying medicine is no small matter, and this move will hinder education. The authorities concerned should look into this matter and reduce the tax rate on medical equipment.
Muhammad Ahsan
Nowshera
This refers to the editorial ‘Student unions’ . It talks about the ban that has been in place for decades on...
It is a fact that our nation and its rulers have become complacent, ignoring the ground realities of the country. They...
Prime Minister Imran Khan recently awarded ‘best performance’ certificates to 10 ministers of his cabinet. This...
This refers to the letter ‘EOBI pittance’ by Engr Asim Nawab . The government has been largely silent about...
This refers to the news report ‘Angola claims $11bn recovered from graft cases’ . This news should put...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the problem of encroachment in Stuart Ganj Bazaar, Shikarpur....
Comments