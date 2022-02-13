Prime Minister Imran Khan recently awarded ‘best performance’ certificates to 10 ministers of his cabinet. This seems like a bad idea for a number of reasons. First, it might demotivate other ministers. Second, it has no positive impact on the lives of ordinary people who continue to suffer.

In order to bring real prosperity to the country, all ministries must perform effectively, especially the finance and foreign ministries. It seems as though those ministers who use abusive language against the Sharifs were added to the top 10 – regardless of their actual performances. Such a sad situation has never before been witnessed throughout Pakistan’s history.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad