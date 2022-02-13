 
Not faring well

February 13, 2022

This refers to the letter ‘EOBI pittance’ by Engr Asim Nawab (Feb 10). The government has been largely silent about reforming the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI). Generally, it is thought that the EOBI is a burden on government resources. This is not true. Workers and employers contribute to these pensions for years. The present government boasts of increases in the GDP – why can it not use these increased revenues to facilitate pensioners?

It is the state’s responsibility to look after the old, who find pensions insufficient because of ever-increasing inflation.

Imran A Siddiqui

Rawalpindi

