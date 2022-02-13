Let them walk

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the problem of encroachment in Stuart Ganj Bazaar, Shikarpur. Roadsides and footpaths have been encroached upon by shopkeepers and vendors, creating a number of problems for pedestrians. Individuals visiting the markets complain that there is no room on the road to walk. Moreover, pickpockets are taking full advantage of the crowded place.

It is the government’s responsibility to keep the footpaths clear of encroachments.

Sadia Noor

Shikarpur