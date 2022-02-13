Performance questions

While people battle inflation and worry about how they'll be paying their next electricity bill, and the opposition prepares for a combined-effort onslaught on the government, the PTI – not be left behind in any way – has been busy too. For the ruling party, the top order of business has been an appreciation ceremony for the 'Top 10 best performing ministries' in the Imran Khan-led government. The ministries for communications, planning and development as well as the poverty alleviation division secured the first, second and third place respectively. Apart from the general confusion on why ministries need certificates of merit, the list of top performers announced by his government has raised many questions, and the process has led to a debate on performance agreements introduced by the government.

A couple of examples highlight the seemingly confusing criteria used to evaluate ministerial performance. The prime minister has consistently mentioned that climate change is an issue that is close to his heart. From planting billions of trees to converting coal projects into hydroelectricity, the government has loudly proclaimed its efforts to curb climate change. In fact, not long ago, data shared by the climate change ministry revealed that the federal and provincial governments spend massive funds running into billions annually to deal with climate change. Yet, for all this expenditure and for all this effort, this ministry also did not receive any mention among the top performers in Khan’s government. On the other hand, the Ministry of National Food Security secured the 10th spot in the list of top performers. This is nothing short of a cruel joke; under the PTI government, we have witnessed unprecedented inflation, with prices of essential food items going up, making these food items completely inaccessible for the majority of the people in the country. In fact, the Global Hunger Index 2021 put Pakistan at number 92 in a list of 116 countries when it comes to food insecurity. The same list says 40.2 percent children in Pakistan under the age of five are stunted, 28.9 percent are underweight and 53.7 percent are anaemic. And yet, despite such bleak figures, the Ministry of National Food Security was billed as a top performer by the prime minister.

The apparent arbitrariness of the evaluations have not gone unnoticed by the PTI cabinet itself, with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi having formally questioned the grading system used to evaluate ministries. The finance minister too, whose ministry couldn't make the top ten, has said that if the prime minister is not happy with ministers they can't do much other than calling it quits. It is a bit disturbing that Finance and Foreign Policy – two of the most important ministries – are not deemed to have done enough to warrant the PM's appreciation. Some would say that is a failing not just of the ministries but of the government overall. It is also a bit odd to time this when the government is already facing a growing opposition. One would have thought leaving some ministries open to competence questions would be the last thing on the PM's to-do list.

Apart from the rumblings regarding 'who's in' and 'who's out' in the cabinet, a more serious debate has involved the criteria used to evaluate the performance agreement system. Special Assistant to the PM on Establishment Shehzad Arbab, who was tasked with the grading system, has said that the exercise was an opportunity to also see how public-sector institutions adapt to target-oriented and performance based systems. Earlier, the SAPM had said that the performance agreement/evaluation system was being introduced to turn a traditional government machinery shackled by complex processes into an effective, outcome-driven vehicle. While on paper all this may sound promising, it is important to remember that good governance is not something a government can achieve by simply declaring it so – or running an opaque system of calculations. It must be seen and felt by the people and measured by certain transparent indicators. With the economy in shambles, unemployment and inflation on the rise, and widespread public discontent with the current government, this appreciation for 'top performers' seems more like a bizarre attempt at showcasing performance to convince the public that the government is doing great things. If only governance were as simple as handing out appreciation certificates. In any case, in a democracy, it is essentially the people that have the final say in deciding which government and its ministries have performed well. And this verdict they give in fair and free elections.