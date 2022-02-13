La HEC c’est moi!

Strike up a conversation with a fellow Pakistani and sooner or later the conversation will drift to what ails this country, and anytime this question is put to talking heads on evening political talk shows or a person in the street, it seems like the vast majority will put their finger on a lack of education. Yet, that veneer of concern is thin, because substantive discussions (of anything) tend to quickly become technical and rather detailed, eliciting yawns – it is more fun to stick to the daily circus of popular politics.

And so it is that in the education sector, which so many of us are purportedly so concerned about, there are three major developments underway that will touch education at all levels but hardly anyone is paying any attention.

The first one has to be, of course, the Single National Curriculum (SNC). We saw the first part implemented this year. The second installment, the SNC for middle school grades 6 to 8, is due in a few months. The ‘single’ aspect of it, which would bring madrassah, public and private school students under one roof, has been lost somewhere. While private schools had to sometimes torture themselves into compliance, madrassahs conveniently got a five year extension on their compliance, an eternity in politics. If this government survives until Summer 2023, the SNC’s last installment (for high school years grades 9 to 12) may be this government’s parting gift of ‘tabdeeli’ to the nation.

The second are the developments underway in the vocational training sector. The act of 2011 that provided for ‘regulation, coordination and policy direction for vocational and technical training’ through an ‘autonomous’ body such as the National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) placed it directly under the PMO. However, NAVTTC was attached with the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFEPT) by the government of that time. Using state institutions to oblige loyalists is an unfortunate tradition not new to the NAVTTC or specific to a political party. In March 2019, the ‘Express Tribune’ reported that efforts were underway to transfer the NAVTTC from the MoFEPT to (drumroll) the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development (OP&HRD). The justification given for the demand of bringing the NAVTTC under OP&HRD is that, for some unspecified reason, it is able to match the intake of vocational programmes with skill demands abroad, something that could more easily be accomplished by data sharing by OP&HRD with the MoFEPT / NAVTTC.

Put simply, the masterminds of this idea are promising to export vocationally skilled persons which will bring desperately needed remittances, notwithstanding the educational aspects and technical nature of vocational training programmes. That effort in 2019 failed but has now been revived and is receiving serious consideration in order to ‘reward’ a loyalist. This would not be without precedent. The NAVTTC is a frequent recipient of donor funds which is why it has long been the object of many people’s desires. In a post-18th Amendment scenario, ceding the NAVTTC to OP&HRD leaves the MoFEPT with even fewer responsibilities.

The third is, of course, the ongoing tug-of-war at the Higher Education Commission (HEC) between its current chairperson, Dr Tariq Banuri, who was reinstated by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on January 18, and the ex-chairperson that founded it. Since his removal in March of last year, the Prime Minister Office, where the ex-chairman is presently employed, has directed two amendments to the HEC Ordinance so far, with a third in the works, using the MoFEPT as a conduit.

Since his reinstatement, a few days ago the HEC chairperson’s position has been stripped of authority, effectively disabling the institution. This was accomplished by first stacking the members of the commission against the chairperson by replacing some members with loyalists, expanding its size and adding more, and bullying others. With the commission configured for remote control, the second step was the exploitation of a never-used legal loophole. To ensure the desired outcome, another spanner was thrown into the wheels by challenging the IHC’s verdict in the Supreme Court, although the full judgment awaits release.

Back when he founded the HEC, the ex-chairman preferred autonomy for it. Now that he is in the PMO, he wants the HEC to be an office attached to the MoFEPT that reports to the PM. When the duly appointed chairperson would not obey, he disabled him by stripping him of his authority. La HEC c’est moi!

These three developments add up to an all-out assault on education – school, vocational, and higher. It is all the more disappointing to watch because this party came into power on the shoulders of the young voters. The undisputed, number one priority in the PTI’s election manifesto was putting an end to corruption. If there was a number two, it was education. Instead of delivering on any one level – school, vocational or higher – it has taken an institutional wrecking ball to all three. School education earned the PM a 60-minute TV special last year and is done and dusted, vocational training looks set to be bartered away (unless media scrutiny slams the brakes), and higher education is of no priority and has become one man’s fiefdom.

There are a few good early stage projects (the STEAM education project in Islamabad, a prospective project on remedial education for children that have fallen behind during school closures) initiated on the urging of outsiders. However, as in the past, projects have limited impact because they are not pursued under a consistent policy with structural and budgetary commitments. That is why, on balance, a few good projects are outweighed by far by the upending of institutions. As an example of the paralysis this has caused, last year the HEC finally managed to obtain all necessary approvals to revise salaries of tenure track faculty in universities after almost a decade. However, it still could not be implemented in many large universities.

It has been more than three years since I and other educationists began writing specifically about the SNC and what it means for children, parents and teachers. The government’s initial response was to deny all problems, then gaslight the public, but then, when it ran into the same problems down the road, quietly address some of them. Since then the public debate and interest has run out of steam, but the core issues remain.

While education issues generated debate among civil society, they could not elicit an audible peep from opposition parties more interested in pointless marches and sloganeering. For the most part, parents remain unconcerned about what goes on in their children’s books and schools and cannot be bothered to spend even a fraction of the attention they spend on researching housing societies or political forecasting.

Decisions about the education sector remain in the hands of antediluvians who are personally disconnected from (public) education and clueless about the realities and ambitions of the youth. Reversing the politicisation of education of all levels calls for a major overhaul of all three institutions I have talked about above, something I will share my thoughts on in a future op-ed.

The writer (she/her) has a PhD in Education.