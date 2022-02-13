OGRA jacks up RLNG rates for Jan, Feb

KARACHI: Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Saturday raised RLNG (Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas) rates, which analysts said might lead to a rise in the tariffs of electricity produced by RLNG-fired power plants.

For February, the authority set the rate of imported RLNG at $13.3769 and $14.0783 per imported Metric Million British Thermal Unit (mmBtu) on the systems of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) respectively. The price of regasified liquid natural gas in December 2021 stood at $12.62/mmBtu for SNGPL and $12.37/mmBtu for SSGC consumers.

The January price for SNGPL was $13.5655/mmBtu and for SNGPL it was $14.2803/mmBtu.

The authority computed the weighted average price of RLNG for both gas utilities for the month of January on total eight cargoes (eight of PSO and one of PLL).

The total weighted average sale price without GST came to $11.98/mmBtu in January. In February, a total of eight RLNG cargoes were received (six of PSO and two of PLL). The weighted average sale price without GST was $11.98/ mmBtu.

OGRA data showed the government could arrange only eight LNG cargoes each for the months of January and February, compared 10 during December last year.

It must be noted that OGRA had cut average sale price of RLNG for December FY2022 up to $3.05 per million British thermal unit (mmBtu), compared to November.

According to industry analysts, the revised price had helped reduce the cost of power generation from the imported RLNG. It also eased prices for the customers of two gas utilities, but prices were still around 50 percent higher than the corresponding month of FY2021.

In December 2020, the RLNG price was $8.4466/mmBtu for SNGPL and $8.1633/mmBtu for SSGC.

The rate of RLNG have been on an upward trajectory for quite a while now. So it is not striking to note the rates had hit a 15-month high in November FY2022.

Analysts say RLNG is now a staple source of energy in the power sector after hydroelectric generation. A rise in RLNG price will push the cost of power generation up and may eventually be passed on to the consumers at large that are already grappling with a runaway inflation with all they are worth, while living in a survival mode.