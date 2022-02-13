Rupee likely to remain range-bound

KARACHI: The rupee is expected to be range-bound against the dollar next week amid healthy inflows and lack of fresh triggers, traders said.

The local unit stayed stable during the outgoing week while trading at a level of 174 versus the greenback. It closed at 174.47 to the dollar on Monday and ended at 174.71 on Friday.

“The rupee seems to be stuck in a range-bound trade unless domestic or global events flare up. We expect the rupee to remain around current levels in the coming days,” said a foreign exchange dealer.

“The dollar demand from importers, especially for energy imports given the spike in oil prices, will be a key driver for the rupee’s future direction,” he added.

Pakistan’s foreign currency reserves increased 7.4 percent to $23.72 billion as of February 04 with those of the State Bank of Pakistan increased by $1.609 billion to $17.33 billion, following inflows from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), sukuk issuance in international market, and robust remittances. These funds helped strengthen dollar liquidity in the market. Last week, Pakistan received $1.053 billion tranche from the IMF under its Extended Fund Facility and proceeds against international sukuk bond issuance of $1 billion.

Remittances from Pakistani citizens employed abroad increased to a record $18 billion in seven months of the current fiscal year (FY). These inflows rose 9.1 percent in July-January FY 2022 from a year earlier.

“The dollar liquidity available in the market would be sufficient to meet any big demand if it emerges from the importers’ side,” said another dealer. The IMF, in its latest staff report referring to Pakistan, said economic activity had rebounded strongly on the back of waning COVID-19 infections and expansionary fiscal and monetary policies. However, strong import growth—fueled by the macroeconomic policy mix, higher international commodity prices, and credit growth—have led to a marked deterioration of the external position. The current account deficit has widened, the rupee depreciated markedly, and inflation remains persistently high.

The Fund forecast the current account deficit to widen to 4 percent of gross domestic product in FY2022, driven by strong import growth, fueled by strong domestic demand, higher commodity prices, and slightly receding remittances.

However, it expects moderating commodity prices, export growth, and stronger policies will help the current account deficit to converge toward 2.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) over the medium term. “In this regard, continued commitment to a market-determined exchange rate and prudent macroeconomic policy mix will help ease external pressures.”

According to the report, it would also help, together with the IMF’s recent SDR [special drawing rights] allocation and tighter monetary policy stance, strengthen the reserve cover to some 2.8 months of imports by end of the forecast horizon, up from less than 2 months of imports at the onset of the program.