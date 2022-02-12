GB culture festival kicks off at Arts, Crafts Village

Islamabad : A two-day festival to promote the culture and heritage of Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral kicked off here at the Arts and Crafts Village, Shakaparian on Friday.
The festival organized by the Directorate of Sports, Culture & Tourism of Capital Development Authority (CDA), and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) will remain open for visitors from 4:00 pm. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday as well.
MCI/CDA focal person Dr. M Abdullah Tabassum told this agency that keeping in view the prevailing coronavirus pandemic, stalls at the festival were allotted to only vaccinated registrants free of charge for showcasing the GB''s handmade crafts and tourism.
Stall owners, who belonged to GB and Chitral, expressed their delight in sharing their culture and crafts with the people of Islamabad.
