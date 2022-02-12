Migratory birds start leaving Margalla Hills Range

Islamabad : The migratory birds have started leaving Margalla Hills Range quite earlier, mainly due to climate change and deteriorating air quality for the last many years.

The conservationists are of the view that the duration of migratory birds is decreasing every year because now they arrive in Margalla Hills Range in November instead of October and, similarly, they start leaving in February, one month earlier than the previous migration trends.

There are 218 species of birds in the Margalla Hills Range. Out of these, 82 are residents, 32 are summer visiting and breeding species, 73 are winter visitors, and 31 are transit migrants mainly from and to the Himalayan heights.

The reports pointed out that the number of migratory birds coming in from Siberia to Pakistan has also declined drastically over the past many years.

Thousands of birds, including local and migratory waterfowl, land at 12 aquatic 'stopovers every year in Pakistan.

According to the environmentalists, the climate change and hunting of several rare species have forced the migratory birds—also known as guest birds—to look for other peaceful sites in the South Asian region.

The migratory birds fly all the way from Siberia to Afghanistan, Karakorum range, across the River Indus in Pakistan. These birds mainly consist of waterfowl, houbara bustard, cranes, teals, pintail, mallard, geese, spoonbills, waders, pelicans, and gadwall.

The migratory birds are facing a number of problems in Pakistan, which include habitat loss and degradation, pollution, illegal trade, and hunting.

A large number of migratory birds are trapped and poached in Sonmiani and Saranda lake areas while these are also hunted in Zhob and Lasbela.

Hamid Habib, a bird watcher, said the government should restart the Annual Winter Fowl Survey to ascertain the number of migratory birds and their changing migration patterns in Pakistan.