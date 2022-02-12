Pindiites to get 70pc less water from Feb 14

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi would only be supplied four million gallons of water per day (MGD) instead of the regular supply of 9.40 MGD during the annual silt cleaning of the open water channel from Khanpur Dam which would start from February 14.
According to Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director (MD) Raja Shoukat Mehmood, the project would create a shortfall of 5.40 MGD of water in Rawalpindi.
He informed that the week-long dredging activity would start on February 14 and continue till February 20. The MD asked the citizens to use water judiciously as Rawalpindi would only be supplied four MGD of water
instead of the regular supply of 9.40 MGD, 70 per cent less.
He urged the residents to avoid washing floors and cars, watering their lawns every day, and storing water to avoid facing difficulties.
The Wasa would take measures to ensure supply from bowsers and tube wells to fulfil the needs of the locals, he added.
Islamabad : The Japan Foundation, in cooperation with the Embassy of Japan in Pakistan, will hold a virtual Japanese...
Islamabad : The Zindagi Trust, a non-profit organisation working to reform government schools, has planned a campaign...
Islamabad : The Pakistan National Council of the Arts on Thursday launched a series of cultural activities in...
Islamabad : Hashoo Hotels, has unveiled the next chapter in its mission to change the way people travel, offering an...
Islamabad : A two-day festival to promote the culture and heritage of Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral kicked off here at...
Islamabad : The National Commission for Human Development on Thursday signed an agreement with the United Nations...
Comments