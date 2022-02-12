Modern police facilitation centre opened in capital

Islamabad: The Islamabad police have set up a modern facilitation centre at Sector F-6/1 which would provide multiple services to people round the clock related to the police department.

This state-of-the-art centre would remain open for the whole week and services round the clock. It would provide various services to people related to police and traffic.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, this centre has been made functional while females would be provided police-related services on priority.

This facilitation centre would provide traffic services including driving licenses, learner’s permit, motor car license, LTV and HTV license, PSV license, tractor driving license, duplicate driving license, driving license verification, renewal of driving permit, renewal of the driving license of other provinces and international driving permits.

Likewise, other police services include police verification, vehicles verification, security verification for employment, employer registration, foreigner registration, missing documents reports, copy of FIR, Foreign police certificate, crime report, tenant registration, violence against women report, child abuse report, and police character certificate.

This centre would provide drive-thru service to attain a driving license while females to be provided services on priority.

SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that this facilitation centre has been set up for the convenience of citizens. He said that all resources would be used to provide better services to people and ensure the protection of their lives and property.