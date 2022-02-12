KP Assembly officials get one-step promotion

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtu-nkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has upgraded one-step the posts of 11 officers of the assembly secretariat in pursuance to the provincial assembly secretariat upgradation policy 2011 and upon the recommendation of departmental promotion/ recruitment committee No 1.
According to the notification, Attaullah Khan, special secretary/director IT has been upgraded from BPS 20 to 21, Muhammad Tariq, estate officer from BPS 18 to 19, Muhammad Tariq, PRO to speaker from BPS 18 to 19, Muhammad Khurshid, PS to leader of the opposition from BPS 17 to 18, Muhammad Asif, private secretary from BPS 17 to 18 etc.
MANSEHRA: The major political parties have yet to finalise names of their candidates for the tehsil mayors’ offices...
PESHAWAR: TransPeshawar, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government company operating the Bus Rapid Transit service in the...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation, Arshad Ayub Khan on Friday said as per the manifesto of Pakistan...
NOWSHERA: Awami National Party leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government...
PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called for business-to-business contacts and joint ventures...
SWABI: President Dr Arif Alvi has appreciated the role of the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and...
Comments