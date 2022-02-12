KP Assembly officials get one-step promotion

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtu-nkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has upgraded one-step the posts of 11 officers of the assembly secretariat in pursuance to the provincial assembly secretariat upgradation policy 2011 and upon the recommendation of departmental promotion/ recruitment committee No 1.

According to the notification, Attaullah Khan, special secretary/director IT has been upgraded from BPS 20 to 21, Muhammad Tariq, estate officer from BPS 18 to 19, Muhammad Tariq, PRO to speaker from BPS 18 to 19, Muhammad Khurshid, PS to leader of the opposition from BPS 17 to 18, Muhammad Asif, private secretary from BPS 17 to 18 etc.