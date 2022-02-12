Mian Iftikhar terms PTI govt most incompetent

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was the most corrupt government in the history of the country.

Talking to reporters here, he said the more the PTI government remained in power the more damage it would cause to the country’s economy, adding that the ones, who helped bring the PTI to power, should think about this fact.

He said the ANP would continue to strive for the restoration of true democracy in the country. He said his party was striving to uphold the rule of law and the constitution.

Mian Iftikhar said that the PTI government did nothing for the welfare of the people. He said the people were fed up with the rulers, who have added to their woes. The ANP leader said the PTI government had reneged all on the election pledges and was now blaming the past rulers to conceal their incompetence.