SCCI calls for cementing trade relations with UAE

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has called for business-to-business contacts and joint ventures to improve trade and economic relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“The KP is a lucrative destination for the foreign investments wherein vast opportunities are available for investors in the hydel power generation, mine and minerals, oil, gas, especially tourism sectors”, said SCCI President Hasnain Khurshid Ahmed while talking to a member of the UAE royal family a leading Dubai-based businessman Suhail al Zarooni here at the Chamber’s House on Friday.

Other office-bearers of the chambers were present at the meeting.

The SCCI chief said the KP had significance as it was the gateway to neighbouring Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics.

He hoped the national economy would go up after enhancing mutual trade with Afghanistan and the rest of the regional countries.

Both sides agreed to make efforts to improve bilateral trade and economic relations between the two brotherly Islamic countries. Hasnain Khurshid said the law and order situation had improved in KP which had paved the way for foreign investments as national and international famous companies and brands had made investments in the province.

Suhail al Zarooni said Dubai had become an economic and trade hub and the participation of millions of people in Dubai Expo 2020 was a clear testimony of it. He said the UAE government was taking pragmatic steps to provide facilities to local as well as foreign investors.

The dignitary said his country gave much importance to mutual trade, economic and traditional/cultural relationship with Pakistan because of which Dubai based investors/companies had made huge investments in different areas of Pakistan. He viewed that Dubai investors were keen to continue investment in Pakistan.

Suhail al Zarooni believed that the mutual trade and economic relationship had improved. However, he said there were ample opportunities to strengthen these ties and bring business communities of both countries closer. He urged the government of Pakistan to take more initiatives to further improve bilateral trade and economic relations between the two brotherly Islamic countries.