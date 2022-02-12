Rector says GIK wins president’s appreciation

SWABI: President Dr Arif Alvi has appreciated the role of the Ghulam Ishaq Khan (GIK) Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, Swabi in promoting higher education in the field of engineering services and initiating new academic disciplines like artificial intelligence and data science.

Rector Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid told media persons the details of his meeting held with the president, who is the chancellor of the institute in continuation of the earlier meeting held on October 20, 2021. Shakil Durrani, Executive Director of Society for the Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pakistan (SOPREST), Sardar Aminullah Khan, Pro-Rector (Admin and Finance) and Prof Dr Wasim A. Khan, Pro-Rector (Academics) also attended the briefing at the President’s House, Islamabad.

“The meeting at the presidency was aimed to discuss academic and research programmes of the institute, highlight the future policy and strategic planning for the next few years,” said Prof Khalid.

The chancellor was informed that the institute is in the process of establishing a smart campus through technology shifts that would facilitate the adaptation of new educational and operating models and transform its strategic direction, he said, adding in the post-Covid-19 environment, the digitalisation process has gained great importance.

The briefing included the academic structure, programs, induction of the students, research and development, digital infrastructure initiatives for transforming the GIK into a smart campus, he said. The recent activities like last and a new semester, measures adopted for the management of Covid-19, safeguards for health and safety of the students and implementation of standard operating procedures in the light of guidance issued by the National Command and Operation Centre and other agencies were also explained, Prof Khalid added.

Progress on the decisions taken in the 1st briefing held at the President House on 20th October 2021 was reviewed.

The rector apprised the president about the actions taken on the decisions.

He said a detailed briefing was given to the chancellor about the academic activities and programmes, student’s intake, achievements, ranking, future vision, students-teachers ratio, International Advisory Board, plan about new campus at Islamabad, student’s employability, digital transformation initiatives of the institute, scholarships, interactions with global institutions, industry-academia collaboration, future challenges, research and development prospects, increasing number of female students’, contribution toward achieving the UN Strategic Development Goals and the use of social media for marketing and expanding the outreach.