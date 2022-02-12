Amir Muqam mocks awards to ministers

MINGORA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Amir Muqam on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given awards to the ministers according to his thinking and mentality.

“The real award was given by Transparency International to the present government. The real award was given to the people in the shape of the worst inflation while the incumbent government also got the award for taking historic loans and selling out the States Bank of Pakistan to the IMF,” he said while addressing a large gathering in Rahimabad, Swat.

Amir Muqam congratulated Syed Asif Ali Shah Bacha, PTI Welfare Wing district president, and his colleagues upon joining the PMLN.

The PLMN leader said that the decision of the no-confidence motion against the government was final and added: “he (Imran) should now try to improve relations with the superintendents of prisons.”

He said that the PTI government had used all tactics to prove the PMLN leaders corrupt but to no avail. “Even the courts in the United Kingdom had given a clean chit to the PMLN leaders,” he said, adding, unnerved by the popularity of the PMLN, the government was using all resources to tarnish the image of party leaders. “But all the tactics of the government will fizzle out and the PMLN will emerge victorious in the second phase of the local government elections,” he added.

PMLN district president Qaimus Khan, General Secretary Syed Habib Ali Shah, Muhammad Ali Shah, Malik Fida Khan, Irshad Khan, Afrin Khan, Haider Ali Khan, Syed Akbar Shah Lala and Bilal Bacha also spoke on the occasion.