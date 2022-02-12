Govt asked to take action against ice dealers

NOWSHERA: The Amn Jirga on Friday asked the law-enforcement agencies to take action against the dealers of ice (methamphetamine) as the use of the drug had become prevalent among the youth.

Talking to reporters at the Nowshera Press Club, Syed Kamal Shah Bacha of Amn Jirga said they would use force if the government failed to take action against the dealers of the ice drug.

He added that the prevalence of the ice drug had reached an alarming level among the youngsters and students. He said that the students of colleges and universities were also using ice drug.

Kamal Shah asked the police and other law-enforcement agencies to tighten noose around the dealers of the ice or else the members of Amn Jirga would forcibly shut the factories making the drug.