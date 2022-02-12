16kg ice, 1kg heroin seized

JAMRUD: Police recovered 16kg ice and 1kg heroin from the hidden cavities of a motorcar and arrested two traffickers on Friday.

During a blockade at Bigiyari checkpost last night, the police flagged down a car but the driver tried to break through the post. The police chased the vehicle, stopped it, and recovered the contrabands.

In another operation, the cops recovered 10 grams heroin and 15 grams ice from three accused.