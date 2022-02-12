Moazzam Siddique takes lead in DHA Karachi Cup

KARACHI: Local DHA pro Moazzam Siddique fired an impressive round of five-under par 67 to take a two-shot lead on the opening day of the DHA Karachi Cup All Pakistan Open Golf Championship here at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club on Friday.

Moazzam, who has been going through a lean patch in recent times, was in full flow during the opening round of the 54-hole championship as he made a series of birdies despite difficult pin positions.

In second place at 69 is a group of five players including title favourite Shabbir Iqbal, Ahmed Baig, Muhammad Alam, Muhammad Ashfaq and Arshad Rasheed.

At 70 is the trio of Minhaj Maqsood, Matloob Ahmed and Talib Hussain. They are followed by Khalid Khan, Ejaz Khan and Taimoor Khan at 71. Waheed Baloch, Muhammad Safdar and Muhammad Munir are at par 72.

In the amateurs’ category Saim Shazli capitalised on his long drives and accurate putting to take a two-shot lead after carding a par round of 72. Omar Shikoh Khan scored 74 to take the second place while Pakistan No.1 Omar Khalid finished with 77 to take the third spot on the leader-board. At joint fourth place is the duo of M.A Mannan and Khalid Hussain at 80 followed by Shahvaiz Abbas at 81 and Zunair Khan, Hamza Ghani, Yashal Shah, Sameer Feroze and Bilal Naseem at 83.