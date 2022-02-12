Waseem ready for IBF flyweight world fight

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier professional boxer Mohammad Waseem is training hard for his IBF flyweight world title shot against the current title-holder Sunny Edwards of England on March 19 in Dubai.

The 26-year-old Edwards (17-0 with 4 knock-outs) will defend the title.

The 34-year-old Waseem has confirmed joining the camp in Dubai and says he is “fully focused” on his preparation.

“Yes, I joined the camp here in Dubai three weeks ago and am fully focused,” Waseem told ‘The News’ in an interview from Dubai.

Initially, it was expected that the Quetta-born fighter would go to defend his WBC world silver title but instead he directly opted to go for the IBF world title bout.

“Yes, initially, we were thinking about that, but now we have decided to go for the world title shot as it is very important,” Waseem said.

If he wins he will become the first Pakistani fighter to become world champion which will be a dream come true for the former Asian Games bronze medallist.

“Edwards is a tough fighter, with a decent record, but InshaAllah I am fully confident I will beat him,” he said.

Waseem has three world silver titles to his credit — two in 2016 and the third one he clinched on November 26, 2021, in Dubai when he prevailed over Rober Barrera of Colombia.

In 2018, he faced the former South African world champion Moruti Mthalane in the world title shot in Kuala Lumpur where the Pakistani fighter lost despite having done a terrific job in the ring.

Waseem will train entirely in Dubai for the fight against Edwards. “I don’t have any plans to go out of Dubai for training. The entire training will be here. We had three good sparring partners from England last week and the next week three sparring partners are coming from Kazakhstan,” he said.

Waseem, also a former WBC No1, has had a very productive stint as a professional fighter, having won 12 fights and lost just one.

He is optimistic about his chances. “My body is strongly responding to training. I am very much confident that good preparation will be made for the vital bout. Even in Pakistan I kept myself fit and used to train and I don’t feel any sort of problems here and things are going very well,” said Waseem.

He could have already played for the world title but Covid-19 and visa issues hindered his plans. Now is a perfect time for the former Commonwealth Games silver medallist to clinch his first world title and ink Pakistan’s name in the annals of professional boxing.

He clinched the WBC world silver flyweight title in only his fourth bout. The highly talented boxer during initial years of his career faced financial issues and failed to go for defending his WBC world silver title. However, since joining MTK Global and new promotions Probellum he has been improving day by day.

“Now everything is okay and my focus is on the world title fight,” Waseem said.