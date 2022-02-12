Munisa, Melisa annex girls’ doubles title in ITF juniors

ISLAMABAD: Second seeded Munisa Ashurekova (Uzbekistan) paring with Melisa Ugur (Turkey) annexed the girls’ doubles title in the ITF Pakistan AJ Towers World Junior Tennis Championships, getting the better of top seeded duo of Andra Izabella (Romania) and Olga Sorochkina (Russia) in a three-set thriller at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex here Friday.

Munisa & Melisa won 6-1, 2-6, 10-7 in a final that lasted for over an hour. At the onset, Munisa and Melisa displayed excellent tennis with a combination of cross-court and down the line shots. The pair did not allow their opponents to settle down, breaking their serve three times.

Andra and Olga fought back aggressively in the second, breaking the 4th, 6th and 8th game of Munisa and Melisa. The deciding super-tie break saw some exhilarating tennis as both the pairs played incredible shots to take the match to the third set.

Munisa and Melisa managed to take an early lead in the super tie-break and continued the winning spree till they took the set and title winning 10-7.

In boys’ doubles, Dev Kanbargimath (Romania) and Arial Kayra Tuna (Turkey) clinched boys’ doubles title by beating 4th seed Nikita Bortnichek and Ruslan Serazhetdinov (Russia) in a well-contested three-set match 6-3, 4-6, 11-9. In the opening set, Dav and Arial took an early 4-1 lead, breaking the 4th game of Ruslan and went on to win it easily.

Both the teams exhibited excellent tennis in the second set by holding their serve 4-4 games all. Nikita and Ruslan managed to break the 10th game of Dev and Arial to level the match 1-1 set all.

In the deciding super tie-break, Dev and Arial took a flying start to take 6-1 advantage. Nikita and Ruslan fought back aggressively to draw level at 9-9. However, the pair was unable to continue the same tempo losing the next two points and final.

Results: Boys’ doubles final: Dev Kanbargimath (ROU) & Arila Kayra Tuna (TUR) bt Nikita Bortnichek (RUS) & Ruslan Serazhetdinov (RUS) 6-3, 4-6, 11-9.

Girls’ doubles final: Munisa Ashurekova (UZB) & Melisa Ugur (TUR) bt Andra Izabella Sirbu (ROU) & Olga Sorochkina (RUS) 6-1, 2-6, 10-6.