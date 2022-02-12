 
Saturday February 12, 2022
Zafar to play ISSF World Cup in Cyprus

February 12, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan’s shooter Zafar-ul-Haq is to participate in the ISSF World Cup scheduled in Nicosia, Cyprus, from March 8-19.

According to the entry list, Zafar is to take part in the trap event in this world cup in which 336 athletes from 48 countries have entered.

