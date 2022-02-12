Asif, Shahid elected SJAS president, secretary

KARACHI: Asif Khan and Shahid Saati have been elected as President and General Secretary, respectively, of the Sports Journalists Association of Sindh (SJAS).

Meanwhile, all other candidates of the United Panel also emerged victorious in the elections held here at the Karachi Press Club for 2022-2023.

Senior journalists Shams Kerio, Nasir Hussain, Abul Hassan and Amjad Qaimkhani assisted the Election Committee led by KPC former president Imtiaz Khan Faran.

The turnout remained 90 percent as 88 voters out of 103 cast their votes. Asif claimed 73 votes while his opponent Maqsood Ahmed clinched 15 votes. Shahid Saati got 71 votes while his rival Anis-ur-Rehman grabbed 16 votes. Those elected unopposed were Mahmood Riaz (Senior Vice-President), Mujahid Solangi and Alam Zeb Safi (both Vice-Presidents), Asghar Azeem (Joint Secretary), Jaffar Hussain (Information Secretary) and Shahid Ansari (Finance Secretary).

Umar Shaheen, Ali Hassan, Shahzada Moinuddin, Akbar Ali, Ehsan Khan Utmanzai, Shahzeb Baig, Javed Iqbal, Kulsoom Jahan, Arshad Wahab, Zeeshan Hussain and Mohsin Mehdi were elected as members of the Executive Committee.