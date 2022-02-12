Yorkshire regain right to host England matches

LONDON: England cricket chiefs lifted a ban on Yorkshire staging international matches on Friday following the club’s handling of a racism scandal that rocked the game.

Former player Azeem Rafiq accused Yorkshire of failing to deal adequately with the abuse he suffered at the northern county, saying he had been driven to thoughts of suicide.

The club apologised to the Pakistan-born cricketer in September but subsequently said they would take no disciplinary action against any of their staff.

The fallout for Yorkshire was swift and devastating, with sponsors making a mass exodus and the club suspended from hosting lucrative international matches.

There has also been a mass clear-out at the club’s Headingley headquarters in Leeds, with wholesale departures from the boardroom and coaching staff while a new chairman, Kamlesh Patel, has become the face of a fresh regime.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Friday that it had been impressed by the work done to change the culture of the club since the appointment of Patel in November.