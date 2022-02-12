5,000 athletes, officials likely to turn up for SAG

ISLAMABAD: Around 5,000 athletes and officials from seven countries of South Asia are expected to travel to Pakistan in March 2023 to participate in the 14th edition of the South Asian Games.

More details (The News also carried the story in Friday’s edition) coming out of the Steering Committee meeting presided over by Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar revealed that March 2023 SA Games would attract a record number of athletes and officials from across South Asia. Besides hosts Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives, Bhutan and Nepal are to compete in 27 different disciplines.

President Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Lt Gen (r) Arif Hasan briefed the committee on the requirements to hold the Games in a befitting manner.

Since the host country has the option to pick two games of their linking, the POA president told the members that he would soon be convening a sports federations’ meeting to determine which discipline suits the host country most. “To pick sports of our choice we would require the support of at least four countries. We have to take into consideration which sports suit three other countries.”

The Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) that was represented by Dr Fehmida Mirza said that the site had already been selected for the establishment of the SA Games’ Secretariat. Besides Islamabad, Lahore and Faisalabad are to host the majority of events.

Though almost one year to go in the start of the extravaganza, neither running budget has so far been approved for the Games nor the SA Olympic Committee has been invited to visit proposed venues.

The general tradition for hosting any international mega event approved/planned under the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Charter is that the accreditation process starts as early as almost 15 months prior to the starting dates.

The government however has yet to approve any financial budget for the POA to get start the procedure. There should not be any doubt that it is the National Olympic Committee that has all the rights to hold the event. It is the responsibility of respective governments to extend all possible facilities and funding to carry out required procedures, making sure that all the requirements are completed well in time.

Besides the arrangements it is the country’s athletes’ performance that holds importance. For that training process of athletes must and should start no less than two years prior to the start of the Games. Surprisingly, barring a few discipline camps, all other federations are waiting for the government’s green signal.

The Minister for Planning Development also directed president POA, Pakistan Sports Board and IPC Ministry to include the largest city of the country Karachi for the event hosting of 14th SAG-2023.

The minister highlighted that aim should be to showcase country’s soft image. Asad Umar directed Secretary IPC Mohsin Mushtaq to move a summary for budget allocation to be earmarked by the Ministry of Finance for this mega event.

Furthermore, the committee also discussed matters related to logistics, security, venue selection, player training and hiring of foreign coaches. The initial requirements like guarantee for entry of athletes on accreditation cards, free visa to dignitaries, tax and custom duty exemptions for athletes were also discussed in the meeting at length.